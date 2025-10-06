Rodri out of Spain squad for World Cup qualifiers after injury sustained in Man City match

MADRID — Midfielder Rodri has been dropped from Spain's squad for upcoming World Cup qualifying games because of an injury sustained when playing for Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend.

Spain said Monday that Rodri will not play against Georgia and Bulgaria during the international break. The Spanish soccer federation said it made the decision after receiving the results of medical tests conducted by Man City.

Spain is already missing young Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal because of a groin ailment.

Rodri was forced off with a suspected hamstring problem in the first half of Man City's 1-0 win at Brentford on Sunday, the latest injury blow to hit last year's Ballon d'Or winner.

Rodri said after the game he “felt a little bit in the hamstring but it seems like it’s not that much.”

“I stretched the leg a little bit, a bit like in the Euros final. I stretched a little bit but it’s part of the process," he said. “I don’t feel that I feel tired muscle-wise, I feel fresh but the most important thing is it’s not that big.”

Rodri said "the good thing is the break so it will be even better in this sense to recover these days and hopefully I can be in the next game.”

Rodri looked forlorn as he walked gingerly off the field in the 21st minute, moments after slumping to the ground while clutching the back of his right leg. He was replaced by Nico Gonzalez.

Rodri sustained ACL damage in September last year that kept him out for eight months. He missed the start of this season after picking up another injury, reportedly to his groin, at the Club World Cup and has complained of knee pain in recent weeks.

