Rockies' Jake McCarthy becomes first left fielder since 2013 to record unassisted double play

PITTSBURGH — Jake McCarthy had the first unassisted double play by a left fielder in the big leagues since 2013, accomplishing the feat for the Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

McCarthy charged in on a sinking line drive from Bryan Reynolds, catching the ball on a full sprint for the second out of the inning.

Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz — who started on second base — was near third when McCarthy made the catch, so the 28-year-old continued to jog toward the infield, stepping on second for the final out.

It was the first unassisted double play by a left fielder since Jonny Gomes on July 31, 2013, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The Rockies won the game 10-4.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.