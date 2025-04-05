Red Sox rookie Kristian Campbell calls $60-million, 8-year contract 'life changing'

BOSTON — (AP) — Kristian Campbell had just finished his news conference Saturday afternoon when he was getting ready to join a group photo with his parents and Boston Red Sox ownership.

He was standing between his mom and dad when his mother, Tonya, reached forward and adjusted the 22-year-old rookie's sport jacket before the group looked at the photographer.

His bigger life-altering moment came earlier this week.

On Wednesday, he agreed to a $60 million, eight-year contract, less than a week after his major league debut.

“It was a life-changing opportunity for me and my family,” Campbell said before the team’s scheduled game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park on Saturday. “It was something I couldn’t pass up.”

It was Boston's second Fenway news conference on a signing in as many days, coming after the club held one for Garrett Crochet, who agreed to a $170 million, six-year contract. They acquired him in an offseason trade from the Chicago White Sox.

“We’ll keep doing this every day as long as people want to keep extending,” team CEO and President Sam Kennedy said.

“The word to describe your son around camp, from where I sit anyway, is humility,” Kennedy said, looking at Campbell's mother and father, Kenneth, seated in the front row to his right. “That’s probably life’s greatest achievement, so congratulations.”

An infielder and outfielder, Campbell made his big league debut March 27 as Boston’s youngest opening day starter at second since Reggie Smith. He’s slated to start in center on Saturday, and was taking caroms off The Green Monster two hours before game time.

“Here we are today, sharing what I would call a massively significant moment for this organization because Kristian was not drafted in the first round, he was not a top prospect entering the organization,” chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said. “What he was is a good player who made himself a great player because of his work ethic.”

Entering Saturday, Campbell was hitting .423 with two homers and five RBIs in eight games.

So, why did the club come to the decision to sign him to an extension so quickly?

“From a baseball sense, teams are getting better and better of forecasting what players are able to accomplish,” Breslow said.

For a player who was drafted in the fourth round two years ago from Georgia Tech, it was a rapid rise to the majors.

“They made the process really easy for me,” Campbell said. “They developed me from Day 1. As soon as I got drafted, made me who I am today.”

