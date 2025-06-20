Sports

Rays pitcher carted off field after foul ball strikes him in dugout

By ZAK GILBERT
Orioles Rays Baseball Tampa Bay Rays' Hunter Bigge is taken off the field after being hit by a foul ball while in the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) (Jason Behnken/AP)
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was carted off the field in a frightening scene Thursday night after he was struck by a foul ball in the dugout.

In the top of the seventh inning, Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman fouled a pitch into the Rays’ dugout and it hit Bigge, a 27-year-old right-hander currently on the injured list.

Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived to attend to Bigge. After several quiet minutes as Rays players knelt in the field, Bigge was placed on a backboard and carted off.

Bigge, on the 15-day injured list with a lat strain, gave a thumbs-up gesture as the Steinbrenner Field crowd rose for a standing ovation. The game resumed after an eight-minute delay with Baltimore leading 4-1.

