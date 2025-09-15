Rangers and Red Wings Hall of Fame goaltender Ed Giacomin dies at age 86

Hall of Fame goaltender Ed Giacomin has died. He was 86.

The New York Rangers and NHL Alumni Association announced Giacomin’s death Monday. An Alumni spokesperson said the organization learned from a board member of the Detroit Red Wings alumni that Giacomin died at his home Sunday night.

Giacomin won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goalie and was a five-time All-Star during more than a decade with the Rangers from 1965-76 before finishing his career with Detroit. His No. 1 is retired in the rafters at Madison Square Garden in New York, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987.

The Rangers in a statement said Giacomin personified what it meant to play for the franchise, adding, “You cannot discuss the history of this organization and not immediately think of Eddie.”

