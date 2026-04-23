Rangers call up 30-year-old pitcher seeking MLB debut after putting reliever Garcia on IL

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers placed left-handed reliever Robert Garcia on the 15-day injured list because of left shoulder inflammation Thursday and called up Peyton Gray, an undrafted 30-year-old right-hander looking for his big league debut.

Gray had a 278-game journey the last eight years through the minor leagues, independent ball and four winters outside the United States before getting his first call-up to the majors.

Garcia last pitched April 16, though the IL move could only be made retroactive to Monday. To make room for Gray on the 40-man roster, minor league catcher Willie MacIver was designated for assignment.

After being in the Rangers' minor league system last season, Gray impressed in spring training this year as a non-roster invite. He had 2.53 ERA in nine appearances with 18 strikeouts and one walk over 10 2/3 innings.

“Being the 30-year-old non-roster invite that doesn’t have any big league time, I don’t think they expected me to put up as many zeroes and throw as many strikes as I did,” Gray said in the Rangers clubhouse before a series finale against Pittsburgh. “So I think I surprised them. I might have surprised myself a little bit too.”

Gray, who said he was just happy to still have a job pitching after spring training, began this season at Triple-A Round Rock. He threw 12 1/3 scoreless innings over seven games, going 1-0 with two saves, 15 strikeouts and two walks.

“What a story this is going to be when he gets on the mound. The journey is from minor leagues to independent ball to international, the whole deal. It’s an incredible story and earned,” manager Skip Schumaker said. “I mean, it’s not just because we need a pitcher. Like he’s earned this, and I think that’s what sticks out the most. Dominated in spring training, dominated in Triple-A so far.”

After pitching at Florida Gulf Coast University, Gray's professional debut was a short season with the Colorado Rockies' affiliate in the Northwest League in 2018, and he stayed in their organization in 2019.

He spent 2021 in the Kansas City Royals' organization, that between different seasons for the Milwaukee Milkmen in the independent American Association. He pitched in the Dominican last winter, after the previous three winters in the Mexican Pacific League.

Garcia is 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA over his nine games for the Rangers this season. An MRI showed no structural damage and Garcia had an injection in his shoulder, but hadn't pitched in a week when the Rangers made the IL move.

“We were kind of just waiting for it to turn. It just did not. So you can’t be a man short for too much longer,” Schumaker said.

“Now we’re just letting everything set in and let it take its course and give it some time. And then obviously day by day treatment and stuff like that as much as we can do,” Garcia said. “You have to be smart. It is April, and I know how much value I hold in the bullpen. And I don’t want to let this linger for five more months.”

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