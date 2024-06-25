Rally great Ogier and co-driver Landais hospitalized in Poland after crash

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Eight-time world rally champion Sébastien Ogier and co-driver Vincent Landais were undergoing hospital medical tests after they crashed in Poland on Tuesday while preparing for this week’s race. There were no reports of serious injuries.

“Nothing serious happened,” said Andrzej Borowczyk, the Rally Poland director for media contacts.

Przemyslaw Prais, a spokesman for the hospital in Olsztyn, where Ogier was taken, only said he was undergoing tests and refused any details.

Ogier’s Toyota Gazoo Racing team said in a statement the French crew was “involved in a road accident during reconnaissance for Rally Poland and have been taken for medical checks.”

A police spokesman in Olsztyn, Tomasz Markowski, said Toyota and Ford cars were involved near the northeast village of Wlosty, and four people were taken to hospital. The drivers were airlifted to hospitals and the passengers were taken by ambulances, Markowski added.

Local police spokeswoman Marta Domańska said the crash occurred on raised terrain on a narrow, one-lane dirt road which was not closed to traffic. In the Ford were a 69-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman. All complained of back pain after the crash, she said.

Ogier was taken to a hospital in Olsztyn, the other driver to Slupsk, while Landais and the other passenger were taken to Gizycko hospital. Domańska said no official rally route tests were taking place there at the time.

Photos posted by Olsztyn police showed a white Toyota and a dark Ford with their fronts damaged.

The four-day Rally Poland is due to start on Thursday in a rural area not far from the border with Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.

The 40-year-old Ogier is one of the greatest rally drivers in history. He won six straight world titles from 2013-18. His most recent was in 2021.

Ogier has won 60 rallies, second all-time to countryman Sebastien Loeb's 80.

Driving part-time in the world rally championship this year, he won the Croatia Rally in April and the Portugal Rally in May. Poland is hosting its first WRC event in seven years, and Ogier has won here twice.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.