Raiders make AJ Cole highest-paid punter with $15.8M, 4-year extension, AP source says

Two-time All-Pro AJ Cole agreed to a four-year, $15.8 million extension with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday that makes him the highest-paid punter in football.

A person familiar with the deal said it includes $11 million in guaranteed money and his incentives that could increase the value of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the contract.

The deal was first reported by Fox Sports.

Cole had one year remaining on his contract that was set to pay him $3.3 million in base salary this season before reaching an extension to keep him under contract through the 2029 season.

Cole is one the few players remaining on the Raiders roster who was with the team before the move to Las Vegas in 2020. The only other current Raiders who played for the team in Oakland are kicker Daniel Carlson, edge rusher Maxx Crosby and tackle Kolton Miller.

Cole originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has been one of the top punters in the game ever since. He was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in both 2021 and 2023 and also made the Pro Bowl in 2022,as well.

Since entering the league, Cole ranks first among the 31 punters with at least 175 punts with 44.9% of his punts being downed inside the 20. He also ranks third in gross punting average (48.6 yards) and eighth in net average (42.1 yards).

Cole has averaged at least 50 yards per punt in three of the last four seasons, tied with Ryan Stenhouse for the most seasons ever with an average of 50 yards per punt.

