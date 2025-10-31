Quarterback Jayden Daniels will start for the Commanders against Seahawks on Sunday night

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels will start for the Commanders against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

Daniels, hampered by an injured right hamstring, missed his third game of the season on Monday night when the Commanders fell 28-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Washington dropped to 3-5 with its third straight loss.

Daniels did his rehab work with the training staff and practiced in full this week, including a wind-blown session on Friday. That was enough for coach Dan Quinn to commit to the dual-threat QB.

“Jayden will be back and we're all pumped for that,” Quinn said.

Washington, beset by injuries all season, has already ruled out wide receiver Terry McLaurin (quad) for Sunday’s critical game against the Seahawks (5-2), who share first place in the NFC West with Los Angeles Rams.

Daniels, the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, led Washington to a surprising 12-5 regular-season record and the franchise’s first NFC championship game appearance since 1991.

Washington opened the season with three wins in its first five games, but has been slowed by injuries since.

Daniels has thrown for 1,031 yards and eight touchdown passes with one interception in five games, though his completion percentage has dropped to 61% after finishing at 69% last season. The Commanders are 1-2 without Daniels, who was sidelined the third and fourth weeks of the season with a knee injury. Washington has dropped four of five games without McLaurin, a 2024 second-team All-Pro.

McLaurin had a touchdown reception against the Chiefs, but re-injured his quad in the third quarter and did not return. Daniels and McLaurin have not played together since Week 2.

It’s possible that Daniels might not have his top blindside pass protector against Seattle. Five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil (hamstring) left Monday’s loss in the first quarter. Tunsil practiced on Friday, but his status for the game is uncertain.

Washington plays three of its next four games at Northwest Stadium. Sunday’s activity includes retiring three-time Super Bowl champion Art Monk’s No. 81 jersey and wearing Super Bowl-era throwback jerseys.

