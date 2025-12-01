QB Justin Herbert breaks bone in left hand, but he's optimistic about playing for Chargers next week

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will have surgery Monday to repair a broken bone in his non-throwing hand.

Herbert is optimistic about his chances to play next week for the Chargers (8-4), who beat the Raiders 31-14 on Sunday for their fourth victory in five games. Herbert played the final three quarters against Las Vegas with a hard cast on his left hand while exclusively taking shotgun snaps.

“I think it's one of those things where you just stabilize it (and play),” Herbert said. “I'm not the doctor, unfortunately, but they were hopeful, so I think that's a good thing."

Herbert wasn't sure when his hand was broken, but it appeared to happen late in the Chargers’ opening drive when he was thrown to the ground by Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn after a short scramble. Herbert threw a touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston on the next snap, but trainers took him off the field a few minutes later.

Trey Lance took Herbert’s place to begin the Chargers’ second drive against Las Vegas. After Lance moved the Chargers past midfield and completed his only throw, Herbert returned to the sideline and took some practice snaps before joining the drive with a protective glove over his cast.

“What I know is that he’s as tough as they come,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said. “He taped it up, (put on a) glove and played a great game.”

Herbert quickly completed passes to Keenan Allen and Oronde Gadsden before throwing an interception to Kyu Blu Kelly, who stepped in front of Ladd McConkey at the goal line. That difficult pick was Herbert's only turnover despite his limited ability to hold onto the ball.

“Ball security is at a paramount, and I think I did a good enough job of that today in the pocket,” Herbert said. “Just get the ball to the running backs.”

The Chargers and Raiders were tied at halftime, but Herbert led two long scoring drives in the second half. His offense converted 12 of its 17 third downs while outgaining Las Vegas 341-156.

Herbert has 2,842 yards passing with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season, his sixth for the Chargers.

Herbert had to play with a splint on a broken finger on his left hand after it got caught in a Raiders defender's helmet in 2023, but he also missed the final four games of that season after breaking a finger on his right hand while playing against Denver. Those four games were the only injury absence of Herbert's career.

“In terms of experience, I've gone through so many things,” Herbert said. “I think it will be helpful, but at the end of the day, just got to go out there and make sure everything is good, you're comfortable, and as long as the trainers and doctors are feeling it's safe to return to play, I trust those guys completely.”

The Chargers got nowhere near the playoffs in 2023, but Herbert's current team is in playoff position with five games to play, and he doesn't want to miss a chance to chase his first postseason victory.

Los Angeles' remaining games are a gauntlet against five opponents currently over .500 — starting with a visit from defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia next Monday night.

“I'm treating it as if I'm playing Monday,” Herbert said. “I think they were very hopeful for that, so I think that's just something we'll see tomorrow and get a feel for.”

