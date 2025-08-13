PSG set to meet Tottenham in UEFA Super Cup

UDINE, Italy — (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain get back on the hunt for trophies in the UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham on Wednesday.

It's the annual early-season match between the winners of the Champions League and Europa League — and PSG starts as the big favorite.

Coming off winning the treble, including the Champions League for the first time, the Qatari-backed team from the French capital will look to bounce back from losing to Chelsea in the final of the Club World Cup in the United States.

Facing them at Stadio Friuli in Udine is another London club in Tottenham, which ended a 17-year wait for silverware by winning the Europa League by beating Manchester United in the final.

Spurs have a new manager in Thomas Frank but also some big absentees, with attacking midfielders James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski injured and long-time star Son Heung-min recently sold to LAFC.

It is Tottenham's first appearance in the Super Cup. PSG has played in it once, losing 9-2 on aggregate to Juventus over two legs in 1996.

PSG's players have just returned to training after the Club World Cup, which extended last season to mid-July. Tottenham should be more match-sharp, having played a raft of friendlies including against Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

