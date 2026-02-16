Police: Browns safety Ronnie Hickman jumped by 4 men in a New York hotel lobby

NEW YORK — Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman was treated for minor injuries and released, the team said on Monday after New York police received reports that he was jumped by four men in a hotel lobby.

The Browns said Hickman, 24, was at home resting with his family. There have been no arrests and an investigation continues, according to a statement from the New York Police Department.

Authorities said they responded to a 911 call at 4:35 a.m. Monday reporting an assault in a hotel lobby.

“Upon arrival, officers were informed that four unidentified individuals punched a 24-year-old male about the body following a verbal dispute,” police said. “The suspects fled the location in an unknown direction.”

An undrafted free agent out of Ohio State, Hickman has played 41 games over three seasons, recording 173 tackles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

