Pitino wears all white, St. John's shreds No. 15 Creighton 80-66 for best win under new coach

NEW YORK — (AP) — Dressed in white from head to toe, Rick Pitino and his St. John's players handed No. 15 Creighton a humbling defeat.

Daniss Jenkins scored a season-high 27 points and St. John's shredded the Bluejays 80-66 on Sunday for its best win yet under the Hall of Fame coach.

Jordan Dingle added 18 points and the Red Storm (16-12, 8-9 Big East) finally closed out a quality conference opponent following a string of blown leads. They put together a clinical performance from start to finish in front of a roaring, chanting crowd of 12,061 at Madison Square Garden, making all 10 free throws and racking up 24 assists to only three turnovers while holding the Bluejays (20-8, 11-6) to 6-for-26 shooting (23%) from 3-point range.

“I think we learned a lot tonight, what great basketball looks like,” said Pitino, in his first season at St. John's.

On the sideline, the 71-year-old Pitino looked a little like Colonel Sanders in his all-white suit and shoes as the Red Storm encouraged a “whiteout” among fans on Johnnies Day at MSG.

“I actually wasn’t gonna wear it. It was a last-minute thing,” Pitino said, explaining that his wife prodded him repeatedly. “My players were gonna get a big kick out of it and that’s why I did it."

So on Saturday afternoon, he strolled over to the Armani store a half-block from his apartment and asked for a little help picking out some new digs.

“I couldn't fit in the old one,” Pitino said, drawing laughs.

"He came out with that on, you can't lose," said Jenkins, who shot 12 for 18 and added six assists, two steals and two blocks.

Joel Soriano had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Red Storm, who entered 0-5 against Top 25 opponents this season. Glenn Taylor Jr. finished with a team-high 10 rebounds and six assists.

“Anytime we tried to be a little bit more aggressive, they made the extra pass and turned a good shot into a better shot,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “They moved it so well today.”

Trey Alexander scored a season-best 31 points for the Bluejays, who had won four straight and seven of nine. They were coming off an eye-opening blowout of UConn at home Tuesday night that ended the Huskies’ 14-game winning streak and marked the program’s first victory over a top-ranked team.

Ryan Kalkbrenner had 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks for Creighton, which won the previous seven meetings between the schools.

St. John's led by nine in the second half Jan. 13 at Creighton before losing 66-65 in a game that featured 18 lead changes and seven ties.

“I'm not surprised. I was impressed with them the first time we played,” McDermott said. “They can beat anyone on any given night.”

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays will be back at MSG in 2 1/2 weeks looking to win the Big East Tournament for the first time. They still have a little work to do to clinch a first-round bye.

St. John's: A week ago, Pitino publicly tore into his players after they blew a 19-point lead in a home loss to Seton Hall. He apologized and clarified some of those comments following Wednesday night's victory at struggling Georgetown, but the Red Storm have responded with two consecutive wins after dropping eight of 10.

“It’s about time,” Dingle said. “We had too many that we gave away.”

Whether a strong finish could still be enough to earn an at-large NCAA Tournament bid remains to be seen.

UP NEXT

Creighton: Will host Seton Hall on Wednesday night. In their first matchup, the Bluejays won 97-94 in triple overtime on Jan. 20 behind Kalkbrenner's 28 points and seven blocks in 54 minutes on the floor.

St. John’s: Plays at Butler on Wednesday night. St. John's won the first meeting 86-70 in early January at Carnesecca Arena on campus.

