Piastri wins Spanish Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate Norris to extend F1 lead

By JOSEPH WILSON
Spain F1 GP Auto Racing McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car during the Spanish Grand Prix Formula One race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) (Joan Monfort/AP)
MONTMELO, Spain — (AP) — Oscar Piastri won the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris as McLaren continued its early dominance of the Formula 1 championship on Sunday.

Piastri flew away from his pole position and executed a flawless race to extend his lead in the driver standings.

Norris crossed behind him after he recovered from a bad start. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was third.

Max Verstappen crossed fifth but was dropped to 10th after he was given a 10-second penalty for colliding with fourth=place finisher George Russell of Mercedes late.

It was the third McLaren one-two of the season and the team’s seventh win in nine races, with Piastri taking five of those victories.

“Very hard to complain. It has been a great year,” Piastri said. “We executed everything we needed to. I am really enjoying it.”

