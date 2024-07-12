Phillies back Nola with 3 homers and down Dodgers 5-1 to finish 3-game sweep

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Brandon Marsh hit a home run and an RBI triple, Trea Turner launched his sixth longball in nine games and the Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 5-1 victory Thursday night.

Aaron Nola (11-4) struck out nine in six innings and Kyle Schwarber also went deep for the Phillies, who swept the Dodgers for the first time since 2011 — and the first time in Philadelphia since 2008. Los Angeles has lost four straight overall.

In a matchup between the top two teams in the National League, the Phillies led in every inning of the series except for the first one on Tuesday, which ended with both teams scoreless. They outscored the Dodgers 19-5 in the three games.

Marsh clubbed a 3-1 fastball from Landon Knack into the right-field seats leading off the second inning. Marsh then ripped a triple off Knack down the right-field line in the sixth, scoring Nick Castellanos to put the Phillies ahead 3-1.

Turner hit a solo shot in the first inning off Dodgers opener Anthony Banda (1-2) and added an infield single in the fourth. In the 21 games since he returned to Philadelphia's lineup following a 38-game stint on the injured list with a left hamstring strain, Turner is batting .356 with 11 multi-hit games.

Johan Rojas had an RBI single for Philadelphia.

Nola allowed one run and four hits. His 11 wins rank second in the NL behind Atlanta lefty Chris Sale (12).

Gavin Lux provided the only offense for the Dodgers, when he homered off the base of the left-field foul pole against Nola in the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies 1B Bryce Harper returned to the lineup after missing one game with a bruised left hand. Harper took a line drive off his glove hand in the second inning of Tuesday’s game against the Dodgers — his first game back after missing nine with a left hamstring strain.

UP NEXT

Los Angeles turns to LHP James Paxton (7-2, 4.24 ERA) against Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.37) to start a weekend series Friday in Detroit.

The Phillies send All-Star LHP Ranger Suárez (10-3, 2.58 ERA) to the mound against Oakland LHP Hogan Harris (1-3, 3.22) in Philadelphia on Friday.

