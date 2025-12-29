Patriots win AFC East, Ravens stay alive and 49ers will battle Seahawks for No. 1 seed in NFC

The Patriots became the fourth team to clinch a division title, the Browns kept the Ravens alive and the 49ers moved closer toward a No. 1 seed.

There’s plenty left to be settled before the NFL’s playoff schedule is set.

Twelve of the 14 playoff berths have been secured and four teams are battling for the final two spots. Both No. 1 seeds are up for grabs and there could be two winner-take-all games in Week 18.

New England (13-3) routed the Jets 42-10 on Sunday and later clinched the AFC East title when the Bills lost to the Eagles 13-12. The Patriots completed a worst-to-first turnaround under first-year coach Mike Vrabel. The NFC North champion Bears also went worst to first this season.

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers missed an opportunity to lock up the AFC North, losing 13-6 at Cleveland. Now, the division championship comes down to the final game when Baltimore (8-8) visits Pittsburgh (9-7). The winner advances; the loser is eliminated.

That’s likely the scenario when Carolina (8-8) plays at Tampa Bay (7-9) next Saturday. If the Falcons lose or tie the Rams on Monday night, the Panthers-Buccaneers matchup will be winner-take-all. If Atlanta (6-9) wins its final two games, the Panthers are in the playoffs regardless of what happens against Tampa Bay because they hold the three-team tiebreaker.

San Francisco's 42-38 victory over Chicago set up a showdown against Seattle next Saturday night for the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed.

The Broncos (13-3), Patriots, Jaguars (12-4), Texans (11-5), Chargers (11-5) and Bills (11-5) have secured playoff spots in the AFC.

The Seahawks (13-3), Bears (11-5), Eagles (11-5), 49ers (12-4), Rams (11-4) and Packers (9-6-1) are heading to the NFC playoffs.

Here’s the updated playoff picture:

AFC East

New England won its first division title since Tom Brady led the franchise to 11 straight from 2009-19. The Patriots would secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win over Miami and a loss or tie by Denver against the Chargers or a tie against the Dolphins and a loss by the Broncos.

Buffalo’s run of five consecutive division crowns ended, but the Bills will be the No. 5, 6 or 7 seed.

AFC North

The Steelers beat the Ravens 27-22 at Baltimore on Dec. 7. They have to beat them again or tie them next Sunday night without wide receiver DK Metcalf and probably without star edge rusher T.J. Watt.

Derrick Henry and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley led the Ravens to a win at Green Bay on Saturday night that kept Baltimore in the race and made Pittsburgh's loss to Cleveland matter. Lamar Jackson’s status is unknown for the do-or-die game against the Steelers due to a back injury.

AFC South

Jacksonville wins the division with a win or tie against the Titans or a loss coupled with Houston losing or tying the Colts.

The Texans would win the division with a victory over the Colts and a loss by the Jaguars.

AFC West

The Broncos have already won the division, ending Kansas City’s nine-year run. Denver can secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win against the Chargers or a loss by New England to Miami.

Los Angeles will be the No. 5, 6 or 7 seed.

NFC East

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles became the first team to win this division in consecutive seasons in two decades. They’ll be the NFC’s No. 2 or 3 seed.

NFC North

The Bears clinched their first division championship since 2018. They will be the No. 2 or 3 seed.

The Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed.

NFC South

The Panthers beat the Buccaneers 23-20 at home last week. They missed a chance to clinch the division by losing 27-20 to Seattle. Tampa Bay’s 20-17 loss to Miami means the Bucs need the Falcons to lose to the Rams or Saints in order to have a shot at winning their fifth straight division crown. Atlanta is already eliminated, but the Falcons give the Panthers a tiebreaker edge over the Buccaneers if the three teams finish 8-9. The Buccaneers hold a two-team tiebreaker advantage over Carolina.

NFC West

The 49ers beat the Seahawks 17-13 in Week 1. If they beat them again, San Francisco will earn a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Niners could become the third team to play for a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Seattle secures the division title and the No. 1 seed with a win or tie against the 49ers.

The Rams will be the No. 5 or 6 seed.

