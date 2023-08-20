Patriots, Packers preseason game suspended after series injury

GREEN BAY, WI — A preseason game between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers was suspended Saturday night after a player was seriously injured.

Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden, a seventh-round draft pick from Jackson State, appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Malik Heath of the Packers, the Associated Press reported.

Both teams left their sidelines and got on the field, some got on one knee as medical officials treated Bolden.

The two teams met after he was carted off the field and decided not to continue the game, according to the AP.

The Patriots were leading, 21-17, with 10:29 to play in the fourth quarter.

New England said after the game that Bolden had feeling in all his extremities and will be held overnight in Green Bay for observation.

The team will provide an update on Bolden’s condition later this morning.

Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden will be held overnight at a local hospital in Green Bay for observation. To set expectations, we plan to provide an update on his condition by 8 a.m. on Sunday. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2023

