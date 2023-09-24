Patrick Mahomes throws 3 TD passes, Taylor Swift celebrates as Chiefs rout Bears 41-10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns, Travis Kelce hauled in one of them to the delight of Taylor Swift, and the Kansas City Chiefs blew out the inept Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday.

Jerick McKinnon had a pair of touchdown catches and Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire added touchdown runs, helping the Super Bowl champion Chiefs (2-1) deal the Bears (0-3) their 13th consecutive loss dating to last season.

Kelce finished with seven catches for 69 yards and the 3-yard score, which made it 41-0 early in the second half. The All-Pro tight end celebrated by revving the engine of an imaginary motorcycle while Swift, whom Kelce had invited amid rumors of their budding relationship, joyfully pounded the glass of her Arrowhead Stadium suite and his mother, Donna Kelce, cheered alongside.

The game was so lopsided by the third quarter that Mahomes and most of the Chiefs' starters got the rest of the day off.

Embattled Bears quarterback Justin Fields was 11 of 22 for 99 yards with an interception and a meaningless touchdown in the final minutes. He also led the Bears with 47 yards rushing, a good chunk of that coming on a 17-yard scramble, as the league's 27th-ranked offense finished with just 203 yards against one of the NFL's fast-improving defenses.

It was a brutal end to a dismal week of distractions for Chicago.

In the span of a few hours Wednesday, defensive coordinator Alan Williams abruptly resigned, citing the need "to take care of my health and family," and Fields had to walk back some comments he made blaming his "robotic" play through the first two weeks on the way he had been coached.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus was left to call defensive plays Sunday, just as he did in last weekend's loss to Tampa Bay, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid proceeded to make the former Indianapolis Colts coordinator look utterly lost.

The Chiefs began their assault with the first of Mahomes' two TD passes to McKinnon, then Edwards-Helaire scored from a yard out to make it 14-0 early in the second quarter. When the Bears punted a third consecutive time, Mahomes hit McKinnon again to extend the lead, and Kansas City proceeded to score on its next four possessions.

As for Fields, well, the QB was not just robotic but inaccurate. When one of the league's most porous offensive lines wasn't allowing the Chiefs to pressure him, Fields was consistently missing open targets down field.

He was picked off by Mike Edwards late in the first half, leading to Pacheco's touchdown run. And when Harrison Butker added the second of his two field goals, the Chiefs were able to take a 34-0 lead into the break.

STATS AND STREAKS

The Bears have not won in Kansas City since Week 5 of the 2015 season. ... Reid won his 271st game, moving him past Hall of Fame coach Tom Landry into fourth place on the career list. ... Mahomes went over 25,000 yards passing for his career. He did it in 83 games, the fastest in NFL history. ... Mahomes had his 22nd game with three TD passes and no interceptions, tying Aaron Rodgers for the most by a QB before turning 30. Mahomes turned 28 last Sunday. ... Kelce needs three more TD catches to pass Tony Gonzalez (76) for second in Chiefs history.

INJURIES

Bears: Starting safety Eddie Jackson was inactive with a foot injury and cornerback Josh Blackwell was dealing with a hamstring injury, all before cornerback Tyrique Stevenson had to be evaluated for a concussion; he later was deemed to have an illness and did not return. Defensive backs Jaquan Brisker and Jaylon Johnson also were hobbled during the game.

UP NEXT

Bears: Host the Denver Broncos next Sunday.

Chiefs: Visit the New York Jets next Sunday night.

