Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard out vs. Miami with calf injury, Rico Dowdle to start, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins because of a nagging calf injury, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet released its injury report for the game.

Rico Dowdle will start in Hubbard's place with Trevor Etienne and DeeJay Dallas serving as backups.

The NFL Network was first to report the news Friday morning.

Hubbard played through the injury last week at New England but saw his regular heavy workload reduced. Coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that Hubbard didn’t come out the game as well as he had the previous week and needed some rest from practice.

Hubbard ran for nearly 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, but has been limited to 217 yards this season and hasn't scored a touchdown on the ground. He does have two TD receptions.

Dowdle eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing last season with the Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Panthers as an unrestricted free agent. Dowdle is averaging only 3 yards per carry this season but has scored one rushing touchdown for Carolina.

