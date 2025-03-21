Panama stuns US 1-0 on Waterman's late goal, eliminating Americans from CONCACAF Nations League

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Cecilio Waterman scored a stunning goal in the fourth minute of second-half injury time, and Panama beat the three-time defending champion United States 1-0 on Thursday night to reach the CONCACAF Nations League final.

Waterman took a pass down the right side from Adalberto Carrasquilla in front of a packed-in U.S. defense and fired a perfect right-footed diagonal shot past Matt Turner into the far left corner. Waterman's 11th international goal, on Panama's only shot on target on the night, advanced the Panamanians to a final Sunday against Mexico or Canada.

Waterman, a 33-year-old striker who plays professionally in Chile, ripped off his jersey and hurdled the advertising end boards before jumping onto a broadcast stage to celebrate with French great Thierry Henry, who looked just as stunned as the rest of the crowd at SoFi Stadium.

Panama beat the U.S. for the third straight time in competitive matches following wins in a 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal and the group stage of last year’s Copa America.

It was a big stumble for U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino, who replaced Gregg Berhalter after the Americans’ first-round exit at the Copa America.

After Sunday’s third-place match against Canada of Mexico, Pochettino will have his full player pool for just five training camps before the team gathers ahead of the World Cup.

The Americans, missing outside backs Sergiño Dest and Antonee Robinson because of injuries, nearly tied it in the eighth minute of injury time but Tyler Adams missed the net on a clean shot from just outside the penalty area off a cross from Christian Pulisic. Adams returned to the national team for the first time since the Copa America after recovering from back surgery.

Panama earned one of the biggest wins in its soccer history at the same stadium where Los Canaleros lost the 2023 Gold Cup final to Mexico on a late goal by Santi Giménez. Three days before that match, Panama also upset the U.S. 5-4 on penalty kicks in a semifinal.

For the first time, the CONCACAF Nations League trophy won't stay in the U.S. The Americans won the first three editions of this tournament, which only began in 2019.

The Americans had the best chances in the first half, but came up empty.

Josh Sargent put a shot off a post in the 19th minute, and Weston McKennie's header moments later went straight to the keeper. Sargent then scored in the 24th minute, but the U.S. was ruled offside in the buildup several seconds earlier.

Sargent hasn't scored for the U.S. in 5 1/2 years.

