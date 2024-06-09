Pakistan pace bowlers dismiss India for 119 runs in 19 overs at T20 World Cup in New York

WESTBURY, N.Y. — (AP) — Pakistan bowled out rival India for what appeared to be a subpar 119 runs in 19 overs in the marquee Group A game in New York at the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

After being shocked by co-host United States in the Super Over at Dallas on Thursday, Pakistan chose to bowl first and came back strongly in favorable conditions for its pace bowlers in a rain-interrupted cricket match.

India's batting lineup crumbled against Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, who both finished with 3-21, while Mohammad Amir, who came out of retirement for the World Cup, grabbed 2-23.

Amir cautioned it wouldn't be easy for his team's batters at what has so far been a low-scoring T20 tournament venue.

“I think we did well as a bowling unit, but this is a decent total on this track," Amir said during the innings break. "We need to bat well and sensibly. It’s a bit tricky. We need to start well and finish well.”

Rishabh Pant top-scored with 42 off 31 and was one of only three Indian batters to cross the double-figure mark, along with Axar Patel (20) and skipper Rohit Sharma (13).

Patel and Pant shared the best partnership of the innings with 39 runs for the third wicket before the middle-order struggled.

India batting great Virat Kohli lasted just three balls at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. He struck a boundary off Shah’s first ball before he mistimed another big drive off the fast bowler and was caught in the covers.

Tricky drop-in pitches in New York’s newly purpose-built 34,000 capacity stadium have been in focus since the tournament began. Canada is the only team which has successfully defended 137 against Ireland in four low-scoring games on wickets which have variable bounce.

The ICC had to revisit the square of four drop-in pitches after the first two games but the pitches have given little respite to the batters so far.

