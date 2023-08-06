Pair of Pac 12 schools to join Big Ten starting in 2024

ROSEMONT, IL — A pair of Pac-12 schools will be joining the Big Ten conference starting in 2024.

>>Pac-12 being pushed to brink as Big Ten joins Big 12 in honing in on West Coast schools

The Big Ten announced Friday that the University of Oregon and the University of Washington will join the conference effective August 2, 2024.

The Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors (COP/C) voted unanimously to admit the two schools and both will begin competing in all sports starting in the 2024-25 academic year, according to a Big Ten spokesperson.

“The Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors are pleased to welcome the University of Oregon and the University of Washington to the Big Ten Conference,” said COP/C Chair and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Chancellor Robert Jones. “When considering the full spectrum of academic, athletic and research excellence, the alignment with our member institutions is extremely clear. We are excited to welcome them and look forward to collaborating and competing with them in the years ahead.”

USC and UCLA announced previously in 2022 they were both leaving the Pac-12 to the Big Ten conference. They will also start competing in 2024.

In order for an institution to be admitted to the Big Ten conference, it must submit a written application and then at least 70% of the Big Ten COP/C.

The Big 12 announced they will be adding Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah after luring Colorado away from the Pac 12

“(Friday’s) news is incredibly disappointing for student-athletes, fans, alumni and staff of the Pac-12 who cherish the over 100-year history, tradition and rivalries of the Conference of Champions,” the conference said in a statement. “We remain focused on securing the best possible future for each of our member universities.”

The four remaining Pac 12 schools are California, Oregon State, Stanford, and Washington State.

