Paid leaves of Guardians pitchers Clase and Ortiz extended as MLB continues gambling investigation

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz had their paid leaves extended indefinitely on Sunday as Major League Baseball continues an investigation to gauge their possible involvement in gambling during games.

Clase and Ortiz were initially set to sidelined until at least Aug. 31. MLB and the players' union said in a news release they have agreed to extend the nondisciplinary paid leave “until further notice.”

The Guardians are not commenting until the investigation is completed.

It's possible the pitchers will be out at least until the end of the regular season, which concludes Sept. 28. The Guardians recently cleared out their lockers, a sign Clase and Ortiz were unlikely to return in the final month.

Ortiz, who was acquired by Cleveland in an offseason trade from Pittsburgh, was placed on paid leave on July 3, the same day he was scheduled to start against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

MLB reportedly was looking into to whether Ortiz was influencing prop bets in games he pitched. His leave was supposed to end on July 17 but was later extended.

The 26-year-old Ortiz was 4-9 with a 4.36 ERA in 16 starts before his ban.

One of baseball's top closers, Clase joined Ortiz on the sideline July 28 when MLB announced it had broadened its query to include the three-time All-Star.

Clase's departure came just before the trade deadline. The Guardians were expected to receive numerous offers for the right-hander, who led the AL with 47 saves last season.

Clase had 24 saves and was 5-3 with a 3.23 ERA this season.

Cleveland has managed to hang around in the wild-card race despite losing Clase. Cade Smith has assumed the closer duties.

The inquiry into the actions of the Cleveland pitchers comes after MLB suspended five players for gambling in June 2024, including a lifetime ban for San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano.

