Padres' Michael King has no-hit bid broken up in 7th inning on single by Guardians' Angel Martinez

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Cleveland Guardians rookie Angel Martinez hit a bloop single to center leading off the seventh inning to break up a no-hit bid by San Diego's Michael King on Sunday.

King dominated the AL Central-leading Guardians for six innings — allowing only a fourth-inning walk — before Martínez dropped a 2-1 pitch softly into center. Cleveland, which got just one hit in a loss to the Padres on Saturday, trail 2-1.

King was trying to pitch just the second no-hitter in Padres history. Joe Musgrove ended the club's long drought in 2021 against Texas.

In his six-year career, King has never thrown more than 109 pitches. He entered the seventh at Progressive Field with 70.

The 29-year-old King spent the past five seasons with the Yankees, primarily as a reliever, before being acquired in the blockbuster trade that sent Juan Soto to New York on Dec. 7, 2023.

San Diego pitchers Dylan Cease, Jeremiah Estrada and Yuki Matsui threw a combined one-hitter Saturday in a 7-0 win over the Guardians, limiting them to two baserunners.

