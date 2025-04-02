Ovechkin scores No. 891. He needs 3 to tie Gretzky and 4 to pass him

BOSTON — (AP) — Alex Ovechkin moved four goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record after scoring the 891st of his career in the Washington Capitals game against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Ovechkin gave Washington a 2-0 lead on a power play with about four minutes left in the first period. John Carlson passed the puck toward the net, where Dylan Strome redirected it across the crease and Ovechkin easily pushed into the open half of the net for No. 891.

The Boston crowd gave a mixed cheer for the visiting Capitals. The Bruins have already fired their coach and are likely to miss the playoffs for the first since 2016, so many fans — more than a few of them in Ovechkin jerseys — were likely there to see history in progress.

Ovechkin has 12 goals in his last 18 games and eight games remaining this season as he pursues the all-time mark Gretzky set before retiring in 1999. The 39-year-old Russian has 38 goals this season and is on track to reach 40 for a 14th time — also the most in league history — despite missing 16 games because of a broken left fibula.

