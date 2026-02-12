Orioles add veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt to improved rotation, AP source says

The Baltimore Orioles added Chris Bassitt to their improved rotation on Wednesday, agreeing to an $18.5 million, one-year contract with the right-hander, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The deal includes a $3 million signing bonus, and Bassitt can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses if he starts at least 27 games.

ESPN was the first to report on the contract.

Bassitt, who turns 37 on Feb. 22, went 11-9 with a 3.96 ERA for AL champion Toronto last year. He has made at least 27 starts and pitched at least 157 1/3 innings in each of the last five seasons.

Bassitt joins a Baltimore rotation that includes Shane Baz, Trevor Rogers and Zach Eflin. Baz was acquired in a December trade with Tampa Bay, and Eflin re-signed with the Orioles for a $10 million, one-year contract.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.