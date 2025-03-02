Olympic champion Lydia Ko wins Singapore LPGA

SINGAPORE — (AP) — Lydia Ko finally conquered the LPGA’s HSBC Women’s World Championship, clinching her first title at her 11th attempt with a dominant four-stroke win over Ayaka Furue and Jeeno Thitikul in Sunday’s final round.

The 2024 Olympic gold medalist and Women's British Open champion overcame a middling start before finding her rhythm with a birdie on the par-5 sixth.

Ko added back-to-back birdies on Nos. 7 and 8, seizing control of the leaderboard from then on.

Despite dropping two bogeys after the turn, the world No. 3 closed with a solid 69, sealing a 13-under-par 275 total at Sentosa Golf Club.

“I dreamt last night that I won but then I woke up, and I was like, dang, it’s not real yet," said Ko, who secured her 23rd LPGA title and her first victory since the Kroger Queen City Championship last September. "But I just wanted to focus on my game.”

“I started off really steady, and you know, didn’t really put myself in trouble that much. I think that was going to be the key for today."

Ko's previous best finish here was a lone second place in 2015.

"It’s exciting to finally add Asia’s major to my major collection,” the New Zealander said.

World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul fought hard to chase Ko down, but her charge fell just short.

Jeeno fired a 70, finishing at nine under, tied for second with Japan’s Ayaka Furue, who carded a closing 68. The Thai star made an early push with two birdies in the first four holes to trail Ko by a stroke at 9-under but couldn’t maintain the pressure.

Charley Hull, just one shot behind Ko entering the final round, saw her title hopes fade after a frustrating 74, settling for a share of fourth at seven under alongside Im Jin Hee, who fired the day’s best round of 67, and Gaby Lopez (70).

The Singapore tournament is the second of three events on the LPGA’s first Asian swing of the year. The final event will be played next week at Hainan Island, China.

