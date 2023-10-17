No. 3 Ohio State to play 2nd night game this season at Wisconsin

COLUMBUS — No. 3 Ohio State will play their second night game of the season later this month.

The Buckeyes will play the Wisconsin Badgers at 7:30 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Oct. 28.

Ohio State will play against former Buckeye player and coach, Luke Fickell. He is 4-2 in his first season at Wisconsin after spending the last six years with the UC Bearcats.

The Buckeyes last lost to the Badgers in 2010, 31-18. That game was played at Wisconsin.

Ohio State won last year’s game in Columbus, 52-21.

The Badgers play at Illinois in Champaign, IL this weekend.

No. 3 Ohio State will host No. 7 Penn State in a key Big Ten East Division game this Saturday at 12 p.m. at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

