No. 3 Ohio State to host No. 7 Penn State Saturday in Top 10 matchup

COLUMBUS — The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will host No. 7 Penn State in Columbus Saturday afternoon.

Both teams enter the game each with 6-0 overall records and 3-0 in the Big Ten.

Buckeyes Head Coach Ryan Day says he still learning about this year’s team, the Associated Press reports.

“I don’t know if I have a good feel for who we are as a team. But now it’s time to go play again in a matchup game again,” he said. “I think we’ve certainly learned a little bit about the quarterback. We’ve learned a little bit about some of the guys who we didn’t know early in the season.”

Penn State is looking to end a six-game losing streak against Ohio State. Their last series win was back in 2016 and they last won in Columbus in 2011.

Both teams also have first-time starting quarterbacks.

Penn State is starting Drew Allar while the Buckeyes counter with Kyle McCord.

Day says McCord is getting more comfortable each week.

“It’s just that when you’re in games like this, as we know, it could come down to one play, so everything is amped up,” Day said. “The consequences are higher, the stakes are higher, and that’s the way you want it.”

Kickoff is at noon from Ohio Stadium.

