Buckeyes remain ranked No. 3 in latest Top 25 Poll

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes kept its No. 3 spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Sunday.

>>Dallan Hayden helps No. 3 Ohio State overcome offensive injuries in 41-7 blowout at Purdue

The Buckeyes are coming off a 41-7 win over Purdue Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The top four teams remain unchanged.

No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, and No. 4 Florida State also won Saturday.

Washington moved up two spots to No. 5 after their thrilling, 36-33, win over Oregon on Saturday.

>>Kickoff time announced for Ohio State, Penn State game next weekend

Oklahoma and Penn State each fell one spot in the Top 25.

The Sooners are ranked No. 6 while the Nittany Lions fell to No. 7.

Texas advanced one spot to No. 8 while Oregon is No. 9 and North Carolina moved up two places to No. 10.

The Buckeyes will host No. 7 Penn State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Kickoff is at 12 p.m.

Both ESPN’s College Gameday and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame shows will be there.

©2023 Cox Media Group