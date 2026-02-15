No more FA Cup upsets as Fulham, Leeds, Sunderland and Wolves reach 5th round. Arsenal faces Wigan

LONDON — Premier League teams Fulham, Leeds, Sunderland and Wolverhampton have avoided upsets to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Later Sunday, Premier League leader Arsenal hosted third-tier struggler Wigan.

Fulham rallied to win 2-1 at second-tier Stoke, with Harrison Reed slotting in a late winner after intercepting Stoke goalkeeper Tommy Simkin’s misjudged pass. Brazilian winger Kevin equalized for Fulham early in the second half after South Korean midfielder Bae Jun-ho's early goal for Stoke.

Midfielder Habib Diarra's penalty earned Sunderland a 1-0 win at second-tier struggler Oxford, and midfielder Santiago Bueno's goal gave Wolves a 1-0 victory at fourth-tier Grimsby at a soggy and rain-soaked Blundell Park.

Leeds needed penalty kicks to win at second-tier Birmingham after a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes and extra time.

German forward Lukas Nmecha put Leeds ahead early in the second half after being set up by Noah Okafor, but Patrick Roberts equalized in the 89th minute with a powerful shot.

In the shootout, Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri denied Tommy Doyle before Roberts blazed over, leaving Sean Longstaff to score and send Daniel Farke's side through 4-2.

Cup upsets

On Saturday, third-tier Mansfield pulled off an upset by knocking out Premier League Burnley to heap more pressure on coach Scott Parker.

Non-league Macclesfield caused arguably the biggest upset in the competition's history when it beat titleholder Crystal Palace in the third round last month.

Macclesfield faces Premier League Brentford on Monday. ___

