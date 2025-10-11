No. 7 Indiana topples No. 3 Oregon 30-20 in tight battle

EUGENE, Ore. — Fernando Mendoza threw for 215 yards and a key fourth-quarter touchdown and No. 7 Indiana remained undefeated with a 30-20 victory over No. 3 Oregon on Saturday.

Roman Hemby added a pair of scoring runs for the Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten), who frustrated the Ducks (5-1, 2-1) with stout defensive play.

Dante Moore threw for 186 yards and a touchdown for Oregon. He had two interceptions and was sacked six times.

With Oregon down 20-13 going into the fourth quarter, Brandon Finney intercepted Mendoza's and ran it back 35 yards to tie it with 12:42 left.

Mendoza answered with an 8-yard scoring pass to Elijah Sarratt with 6:23 to go. On Oregon's next series, Moore's pass was intercepted by Louis Moore.

Brendan Franke added a 22-yard field goal for the Hoosiers with 2:06 left.

Both sides were coming off weeks off. In their last game, the Ducks beat Penn State 30-24 in double-overtime on the road in the annual White Out game. The Hoosiers beat Iowa 20-15 on the road.

On the first series of the game, the Ducks failed at a fourth-and-1 attempt, giving the Hoosiers good field position for their opening drive. It ended with Nico Radicic’s 42-yard field goal.

Oregon pulled ahead with Moore’s 44-yard touchdown pass to Malik Benson but Hemby rushed for a 3-yard touchdown before the end of the first quarter to make it 10-7.

Atticus Sappington’s 40-yard field goal tied it up for the Ducks, but a later 36-yard attempt that would have given Oregon the lead went wide left.

Franke kicked a 58-yard field goal as time ran out to give Indiana a 13-10 advantage at the break.

Sappington’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter tied it again for Oregon but Hemby added his second touchdown for the Hoosiers, a two-yard dash late in the period.

The Takeaway

Oregon will no doubt fall while Indiana will rise in the AP Top 25. The tight game was reminiscent of last year's regular-season showdown between Oregon and Ohio State at Autzen, when the Ducks prevailed 32-31. This game, too, could still have Big Ten title and College Football Playoff implications, but the Ducks don't have the No. 1 Buckeyes on the schedule this year. Neither do the Hoosiers.

Up Next

Indiana: Hosts Michigan State next Saturday.

Oregon: At Rutgers on next Saturday.

