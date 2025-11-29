No. 16 Texas spoils No. 3 Texas A&M's perfect season 27-17, knocks Aggies out of SEC title game

AUSTIN, Texas — Arch Manning threw a touchdown pass and ran for the clinching score late in the fourth quarter and No. 16 Texas beat No. 3 Texas A&M 27-17 on Friday night to spoil the Aggies' undefeated season and knock them out of the Southeastern Conference championship game.

Manning's 29-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Wingo in the third quarter gave Texas (9-3, 6-2 SEC, No, 16 CFP) a 13-10 lead in what had been a tight, defensive game. His 35-yard run up the middle on third down with 7:04 left to play put the Longhorns up 27-17.

Texas, which started the season No. 1 and at one point was unranked, beat a top-10 opponent for the third time this season to keep alive any faint hopes of making the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive time.

“We are absolutely a playoff team,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said, “and worthy of an opportunity to play for a national championship.”

Texas would be the first three-loss team to make the playoffs. Two of those losses came against No. 1 Ohio State and No. 4 Georgia, but an early loss to Florida could doom their chances.

Sarkisian said Texas should be rewarded, not punished for scheduling an out-of-conference matchup with the Buckeyes to start the season.

“If we're a 10-2 team right now, this isn't a discussion," Sarkisian said.

The Aggies (11-1, 7-1, No. 3 CFP) are all but assured their first playoff berth, but the loss to their biggest rival will sting the program for a long time. Texas A&M has never played for an SEC title since joining the league in the 2012 season.

“Hurts a lot,” Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York said. "But you got to regroup and get ready for the playoffs.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, who had emerged as a late-season Heisman Trophy contender and led the Aggies' in a stunning second-half rally against South Carolina two weeks ago, threw two fourth-quarter interceptions against the Longhorns, one of them at the Texas 3.

Texas A&M led 10-3 at halftime before Texas seized control with 17 consecutive points in the third quarter.

The Aggies pulled to 20-17 before Manning’s big TD run. Facing third-and-short, Manning ran through the right side of the line, found a seam to slip into the secondary, and clutched the ball tightly as he crossed the goal line ahead of a lunging defender.

Manning completed nine of his last 12 passes for 151 yards to six difference receivers and also ran for 53 yards. His touchdown throw to Wingo came when Manning could have run into open space in front for a first down of him but lobbed a pass instead.

The throw nearly went too far and Wingo had to make a leaping catch at the back of the end zone for the score.

Manning said the win was the statement Texas needed to get in the playoff.

“If you let us in, we can beat anyone,” Manning said. “If you don't think we're one of the best 12 teams in the country, I don't know what to tell you.”

The takeaway

Texas A&M: The Aggies could find no rally magic this time. The Aggies had the lead before the offense ground to a halt with three quick punts in the decisive third quarter.

“Their front played a lot harder that ours,” Reed said. “They just had a better game plan in the second half for us.”

Texas: A run game that has been missing most of the season erupted in the second half as Texas took control. Quintrevion Wiser rushed for a season-high 155 yards. Wisner rushed for 186 yards against Texas A&M last season.

Reed shook off early injury scare

Reed left the game briefly in the first quarter when he rolled his left ankle making a cut on scramble and had to be helped off the field. He missed only one offensive play, but the Aggies' drive stalled and ended in a field goal attempt that was blocked by Texas' Ethan Burke.

Up next

Texas A&M: Awaits the final CFP rankings on Dec. 7.

Texas: Awaits its bowl game destination with an eye on the CFP rankings.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.