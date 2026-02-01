No. 1 UConn hands Tennessee worst loss in storied rivalry, routing Lady Vols 96-66

HARTFORD, Conn. — Azzi Fudd and UConn got a measure of revenge for the team's most recent loss, handing Tennessee the largest defeat in the history of the storied rivalry between the teams.

The No. 1 Huskies were up by four midway through the third quarter before using a 14-0 run to close the period and put the game away in the 96-66 victory Sunday.

The 30-point margin topped the Huskies' 79-56 victory in 2002 that was the previous worst loss in the series for 15th-ranked Tennessee. It’s the second-worst defeat ever for the Lady Vols, only surpassed by a 31-point loss to Texas in 1984 according to the school's record book.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma didn't know that it was the most lopsided game in the series history. He didn't really seem to care. He was more happy that the Huskies had to earn the win, instead of coasting early in cruising the rest of the way as they've done most of this season.

“I think had it been a 30-point lead at halftime I would have been really disappointed," he said. “We play these games to be really tested and find out what your team is made of. It's good that you have to regroup and find yourself and come out, so I think in that respect it served its purpose for why you play these games for sure."

The two teams will continue their series for the next two years. Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell would love to see the game played at a different time of year and not in the middle of conference play.

“It’s too tough for us. We get two bye weeks in SEC and this takes away one of our bye weeks which is unfortunate,” she said.

Tennessee has seven games over a 17-day stretch coming up, including five against Top 25 teams.

These two teams had the rivalry in women’s basketball for nearly two decades before they stopped playing after the 2007 season until it was picked up again in 2020.

Tennessee won the meeting last season in Knoxville which was the Huskies’ last loss en route to winning their 12th national championship and the current 39-game winning streak.

“It still means something, not the same as it was back then,” said Fudd of the rivalry. “I think any chance we get to play a really talented team like this, it’s exciting. There’s a lot of anticipation about it. It’s not the same as it used to be, but we come out with extra energy and intensity.”

UConn doesn’t have any ranked games left on its regular-season schedule, so this was a chance for the Huskies to play one of the top teams in the country.

“I think it was really great for us to have to go through,” said Fudd, who had 27 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. “I also think we handled it. We were steady, calm, played our basketball. We didn’t let their runs in the first half carry over to the second half."

It looked as if the rout would come a lot earlier as UConn jumped out to a 21-5 lead in the first 7 minutes behind Fudd.

But Tennessee finally started getting going and outscored UConn 35-15 over the next 12 minutes to go in front by four late in the half.

The Lady Vols (14-5) played their frantic style of constantly subbing in fresh players while applying pressure defense.

It worked during that stretch to wear down the Huskies a bit. However UConn recovered and the two teams were tied at 42 at the half.

“We looked as good as we’ve looked all year for 15 minutes, but it’s a 40-minute game,” Caldwell said.

The Huskies (23-0) only led 57-53 midway through the third quarter before scoring the last 14 points of the period to blow the game open. Sarah Strong got the run started with a 3-point play and the Huskies sliced through Tennessee’s pressure defense for layups.

Allie Ziebell, who tied a program record with 10 3-pointers in the Huskies' previous game, capped the burst with a 3 that made it 71-53 heading into the final quarter.

The Huskies kept it rolling in the fourth leading to the rout.

