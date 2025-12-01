Sports

Nik Bonitto bats away 2-point try in OT and Broncos escape with 27-26 win over Commanders

By MICHAEL PHILLIPS
APTOPIX Broncos Commanders Football Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey, is lifted by teammate Quinn Meinerz after scoring during overtime of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)
LANDOVER, Md. — Nik Bonitto batted away Marcus Mariota's pass in overtime to deny Washington a winning 2-point conversion, and the Denver Broncos held on for their ninth straight victory, a 27-26 thriller over the Commanders on Sunday night.

After Denver's RJ Harvey ran for a touchdown on the first possession of overtime, Mariota drove the Commanders down the field, aided by a pass-interference penalty on fourth-and-6. Washington had fourth-and-goal at the 3 when Mariota connected with Terry McLaurin for a TD.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn went for 2 and Mariota had an open receiver, but Bonitto leaped and knocked the ball down.

Bo Nix threw for 321 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the AFC West-leading Broncos (10-2), who have eight victories in one-score games this season.

Filling in for the injured Jayden Daniels, Mariota threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns with one pick as the Commanders lost their seventh straight — the last two in OT.

