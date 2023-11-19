Nicolai Hojgaard produces big finish to win season-ending World Tour Championship

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Nicolai Hojgaard claimed the biggest title of his career Sunday after running off five straight birdies down the stretch to hold off Tommy Fleetwood and win the season-ending World Tour Championship on the European tour.

The 22-year-old Dane delivered a clinic in iron play to pick up close-range birdies from Nos. 13-17 and shoot 8-under 64 to finish on 21-under par.

Fleetwood, playing in the final group, bogeyed No. 17 so had to eagle the par-5 last hole. His third shot settled beyond the flag and Hojgaard celebrated in the scoring hut.

He has won a tournament for three consecutive years on the European tour, but this was easily his biggest and earned him $3 million.

