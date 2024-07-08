NFL suspends Steelers CB Cam Sutton for 8 games for violating the league's personal conduct policy

NEW YORK — (AP) — The NFL has suspended Pittsburgh Steelers safety Cam Sutton for the first eight games of the 2024 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

The league announced the decision Monday, stipulating Sutton — who will not be paid during the suspension — would be eligible to apply for reinstatement on Oct. 29.

The discipline stems from Sutton's involvement in an alleged domestic violence dispute in Florida in March.

Sutton eventually surrendered to authorities and entered a pretrial diversion program in April after the charges were reduced from a felony to misdemeanor battery. His agreement with prosecutors required Sutton to take a mental health evaluation.

The NFL did its own investigation into the incident, leading to the suspension.

The Detroit Lions cut Sutton immediately after an arrest warrant was issued. He found a lifeline in Pittsburgh, where he played for the first six seasons in the league from 2017-22.

The Steelers signed Sutton to a one-year deal in June. Sutton participated in organized team activities and minicamp but declined to get into specifics about what led to his arrest or any potential punishment that the NFL could levy if it finds he violated the league's personal conduct policy.

“Adversity strikes everyone in life,” Sutton said the day he signed with the Steelers. “So it’s all about how you handle it, how you necessarily go through those phases and just knowing who you are individually, not letting someone else dim your light.”

