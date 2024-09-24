NFL suspends Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. 1 game for repeated hits to head of opponents

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James was suspended one game without pay by the NFL on Monday for repeated violations of rules intended to protect players' health and safety.

James has five unnecessary roughness penalties in his last 18 games, the most in the league by a defensive player. All five have involved blows to the head of an opponent with his shoulder or helmet.

Jon Runyan, the league's vice president of football operations, cited the league's ban on lowering the head and initiating contact with the helmet. Runyan pointed to James' targeting of Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth during the third quarter of Sunday's 20-10 loss at Pittsburgh as the last straw.

James lowered his head and hit Freiermuth, drawing a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty. James had an unobstructed path to Freiermuth and could have adjusted the way he delivered the hit.

“Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules will not be tolerated,” Runyan wrote in a letter to James. “Substantial penalties are warranted when players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player.”

James said after the game that he didn’t ask the referee why he was penalized.

“I’m not here to referee, I’m playing fast and not thinking about a flag,” he said. “I’ll look at the film and see if they send me a fine. I don’t feel like I hit him in the head or neck.”

The Chargers (2-1) host Kansas City on Sunday. James can appeal the suspension before a hearing officer jointly appointed by the league and the players' union. The appeal would be heard either Tuesday or Wednesday with an expedited decision.

Earlier Monday, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said he wasn't concerned about James being too aggressive.

“Keep Derwin doing Derwin," Harbaugh said. "He has found that sweet spot of playing aggressively and within the rules all at the same time. That is what I have noticed.”

