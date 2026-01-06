NBA-leading Thunder humbled in 124-97 home loss to struggling Hornets

OKLAHOMA CITY — Brandon Miller scored 28 points and the Charlotte Hornets stunned the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder 124-97 on Monday night.

Kon Knueppel added 23 points for the Hornets, who had lost three of four before handing Oklahoma City its worst loss of the season. It was a season-low point total for the Thunder and the only time they have failed to score 100 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points for his 108th straight game with at least 20, the second-longest streak in NBA history. He made just 7 of 21 field goals, and while he's known for sitting out fourth quarters because the Thunder are far ahead, he sat out the fourth this time because they were so far behind.

It was Oklahoma City's second straight loss and second home defeat of the season. The defending NBA champions started 24-1 but now are 30-7.

Charlotte ran out to an early 21-9 lead, but the Thunder, led by Ajay Mitchell's 10 points off the bench, tied the game at 33 by the end of the first period.

Charlotte regained momentum in the second and went up 67-50 at halftime. Miller scored 19 points before the break. Oklahoma City made just 8 of 15 free throws in the first half. Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's No. 2 scorer, was held to nine points on 3-for-12 shooting through two quarters.

Early in the third quarter, Charlotte's LaMelo Ball caught a ball that was heading out of bounds, then made a circus shot from the corner with a foot on the 3-point line while standing on one leg to push Charlotte's lead to 74-55.

Miller's 3-pointer as time expired in the third extended Charlotte's lead to 99-71, and the Hornets remained in control from there.

