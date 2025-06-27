NBA draft resumes with trades, early selections of All-Americans Broome and Kalkbrenner

NEW YORK — (AP) — The NBA draft resumed Thursday night with a trade and the deals appeared likely to continue throughout the second round.

The Phoenix Suns opened it by taking Rasheer Fleming after agreeing to acquire the pick earlier Thursday from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Wolves still made the No. 31 pick, but Phoenix and Minnesota had worked out the swap a few hours earlier, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was not officially announced.

Fleming, a forward from Saint Joseph's, averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks last season, ranking in the top four in the Atlantic 10 in rebounds and blocks.

The draft picked up where it left off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn — though in a much smaller portion of it than was used Wednesday for the first round.

Among the familiar names going early in the second round were Auburn All-American Johni Broome to Philadelphia at No. 35, one pick after Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner, the four-time Big East defensive player of year, was selected by Charlotte.

The Mavericks, who selected Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick Wednesday, did not have a selection when Round 2 began.

___

AP Sports Writer David Brandt in Phoenix contributed to this report.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.