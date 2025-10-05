Napheesa Collier cancels meeting with WNBA Commissioner Engelbert amid tensions, AP source says

LAS VEGAS — Minnesota forward Napheesa Collier canceled a meeting with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert expected to take place next week, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly about it.

Engelbert said Friday night that she had talked to Collier earlier this week after the Lynx player said the league has "the worst leadership in the world" and a commissioner who lacks accountability in a blistering assessment. The two had planned to meet next week, either in person or virtually.

ESPN first reported the meeting was canceled.

The commissioner said before Game 1 of the WNBA Finals that comments made by Collier about a private conversation between them were filled with "inaccuracies," including one about Caitlin Clark needing the WNBA to succeed financially. The commissioner denied saying that.

“Caitlin has been a transformational player in this league. She’s been a great representative of the game,” Engelbert said. “She’s brought in tens of millions of new fans to the game.”

Engelbert said Friday there’s work to be done to repair relationships with players in the league.

“I was disheartened to hear that some players feel the league and that I personally do not care about them or listen to them,” Engelbert said ahead of the WNBA Finals. “If the players in the W don’t feel appreciated and valued by the league, then we have to do better and I have to do better."

The league and the players' union are in the middle of a collective bargaining agreement negotiation as the current deal expires at the end of the month.

