Nacer Zorgani, the voice of Olympic boxing, now targets Paralympic glory as a judoka

PARIS — (AP) — Nacer Zorgani has had a busy summer.

In July at the Paris Games, his captivating baritone voice gained him fans as the announcer at the Olympic boxing.

Now, the 38-year-old is preparing to make his mark as a fiercely dedicated Para-judo competitor, training tirelessly for the Paralympic Games that start Wednesday.

Zorgani will compete on Sept. 7 in the men’s 90-kilogram, J2 classification for visually impaired athletes

For him, the sport is far more than just a competition; it is the embodiment of his lifelong commitment to the "way of the bushi," with the traditional Japanese martial art philosophy of bushido shaping his journey.

Before finding his calling in judo, Zorgani dabbled in various sports, including boxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

“It's all one thing for me,” he said. “I follow the way of the bushi ... resilience, discipline, and an unwavering focus. Whether it's in the ring, on the mat, or in life, the principles are the same.”

His transition to judo was a natural progression. The sport's emphasis on balance, technique, and mental strength resonated with Zorgani, who found in judo not just a way to compete but a path to mastering his own limitations.

Zorgani was declared legally blind at 17 after a doctor diagnosed progressive deterioration of both retinas. By 20, he had lost most of his vision and could only see blurry shapes in very bright environments. This did not deter him; instead, it fueled his determination to excel.

“I've lived through very dark moments, when I felt beat down by my disability,” Zorgani said. “But combat sports really, really helped me.”

In judo, the tactile nature of the sport can be useful for athletes like Zorgani. From the moment he comes to grips with his opponent, he uses touch to sense their movements, balance, and intentions. The lack of sight can sharpen his other senses, allowing him to anticipate and react with split-second precision.

"Judo is about feeling your opponent's energy, their center of gravity, and their intentions,” he said. “In that sense, my visual impairment has taught me to trust my instincts and my training even more.”

Zorgani's training is as rigorous as it is unyielding. During the Olympics, he had to balance two training sessions in the day with sitting court side as a boxing announcer at night.

This will be his first Paralympic Games, where he joins 121 of the 237 athletes representing France for the first time on this global stage, according to Marie-Amélie Le Fur, the head of the French Paralympic delegation.

Zorgani is ready.

"Doing the ring announcements — with the crowds, the lights, the people, the noise, the music, the ceremonies — it’s a kind of training, mental training,” Zorgani said.

Aware of the challenge ahead, he doesn’t view the competition as added pressure. Instead, it’s about testing the limits of his physical and mental endurance, and proving that his journey is far from over.

