MVSU football player killed, driver injured in crash after police chase

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — A Mississippi Valley State University football player who was a passenger in a car involved in a police chase was killed in a crash that left the driver injured, authorities said.

Ryan Quinney, 20, of Mobile, Alabama, was killed Friday as the car he was in was fleeing the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said Monday.

The chase started in Flora and continued into Yazoo City, where the driver lost control of the car, WAPT-TV reported. Shivers told the television station that the car left the road, went through a ditch and hit a parked vehicle before going airborne. It then took out a light pole and flipped several times before coming to rest in a yard, he said.

Authorities used a Jaws of Life tool to rescue the driver, whose name was not released. The driver was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Their condition was not immediately available.

Quinney, a junior linebacker, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the school sent its condolences to the player's family and friends.

“Ryan was a bright light in our community with a spirit that lifted everyone around him. He will be deeply missed by his friends, faculty, and all who knew him,” the university said. “During this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Ryan’s family and loved ones."

The Mississippi Highway Patrol did not immediately return an email or telephone call Monday seeking details on what sparked the chase.

Yazoo City is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Jackson.

