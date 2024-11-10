Moody shrugs off 3 missed FGs to kick 49ers past Buccaneers 23-20 in McCaffrey's season debut

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Jake Moody redeemed himself after missing three earlier field goals by booting a 44-yarder as time expired Sunday to give the San Francisco 49ers a 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in running back Christian McCaffrey's season debut.

Moody, in his first game back after being sidelined three weeks with a sprained ankle, also kicked field goals of 28 and 33 yards for the defending NFC champion 49ers (5-4), who have won consecutive games for the first time this season.

But the usually reliable kicker, who was 13 of 14 entering Sunday, also missed wide left from 49 and 50 yards before missing wide right on a 44-yard attempt that would have given San Francisco a six-point lead with 3:09 remaining.

TV cameras caught 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel exchanging words and appearing to shove long snapper Taybor Pepper when the wide receiver approached Moody on the sideline after the third miss.

McCaffrey returned to practice last Monday after being sidelined since early September due to Achilles tendinitis. He carried for 5 yards on the first play and game and finished with 39 yards rushing on 13 attempts. The 2023 AP Offensive Player of the Year also had six receptions for 68 yards.

Baker Mayfield led a drive to set up a tying field goal for the Bucs (4-6) with help from three straight personal foul penalties — setting the stage for Moody to win it for the 49ers. Mayfield completed 18 of 29 passes for 116 yards and one TD for the Bucs, who have lost four in a row.

Brock Purdy threw for 353 yards without an interception, and had touchdowns of 46 yards to rookie Ricky Pearsall — the wide receiver's first NFL score — and 11 yards to George Kittle. He moved his team into position for the winning field goal with two completions to Jauan Jennings and two more to Pearsall.

Pearsall sat out the first six games after being shot in the chest after an autograph session in downtown San Francisco on Aug. 31. On his touchdown, he caught a pass over the middle from Purdy, accelerated toward the left sideline where he outran the pursuit until safety Antoine Winfield Jr. closed in and nearly brought him down as the receiver extended the ball over the goal line.

The Bucs wiped out a 10-0 deficit with help from 49ers punt returner Jacob Cowing, whose third-quarter muff was recovered at San Francisco's 21 to set up Tampa Bay's first TD. Four plays later, Mayfield threw a 9-yard scoring pass to Rachaad White that made it 10-10.

Rookie Bucky Irving scored on 12-yard run that gave Tampa Bay ahead 17-13 early in the fourth quarter. Purdy answered with his TD throw to Kittle to put the 49ers back in front with just over seven minutes left.

Injuries

49ers: DE Nick Bosa played after being listed as questionable after hurting his hip in practice.

Buccaneers: LT Tristan Wirfs limped off with a right knee injury in the second quarter and did not return. CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring) and LB Chris Braswell (oblique) departed in the second half.

Up next

49ers: Host NFC West rival Seattle next Sunday.

Buccaneers: Bye week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.