MLS and referees reach 7-year labor deal, ending 37-day lockout that led to replacement officials

NEW YORK — (AP) — Major League Soccer and its referees announced a seven-year labor contract Tuesday, ending a 37-day lockout that led to the use of replacement officials.

The Professional Referee Organization and the Professional Soccer Referees Association said they had ratified an agreement reached last week that runs until Jan. 31, 2031.

The PSRA has about 260 members.

Replacement officials were used in the first five weeks of the season, drawing some criticism.

