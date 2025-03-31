Milwaukee pays tribute to Bob Uecker in Brewers' first home game since his death

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — As the Milwaukee Brewers conducted a moment of silence before their home opener to honor Bob Uecker, one fan decided keeping quiet wasn’t the best way to pay tribute to the lovable loquacious broadcaster.

“We love you, Ueck,” the spectator shouted.

Fans, players and executives simply couldn't hold back their appreciation for Uecker, who died Jan. 16 at the age of 90 after broadcasting Brewers games for the last 54 seasons and arguably becoming the most recognizable figure in franchise history.

The tributes to him were everywhere as the Brewers faced the Kansas City Royals on Monday in their first home game since Uecker's death. It was apparent from Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio's decision to wear one of the plaid blazers that Uecker often favored.

“I did my best to find a jacket in my closet that would be something he would wear,” Attanasio said.

The American Family Field grounds crew had Uecker's signature decorated on the outfield grass. The Brewers wore patches honoring Uecker on their jersey sleeves, something that they'll do all season. The first pitches were thrown by representatives of the Wounded Warrior Project and the ALS Association, two of Uecker's favorite causes. The pro shop sold a line of Uecker-themed clothes, with portions of the proceeds benefiting charities Uecker had supported.

Outside the press box entrance was a banner with the message “We’ll Miss You, Bob,” that included thank-you notes from fans who had signed it after Uecker’s death.

Way over in the upper right-field corner of American Family Field in a section where tickets aren’t sold, the Brewers placed a giant blue tarp bearing the message “I must be in the front row,” a nod to a famous Uecker line from one of his Miller Lite beer commercials.

"Obviously we all miss him and wish he was here," said outfielder Christian Yelich, who had worn a plaid blazer to honor Uecker before Thursday's season opener at Yankee Stadium. "I think he'll be with us for this season and many seasons going forward."

Brewers fans came up with plenty of different ways to pay tribute to Uecker, who continued to broadcast home games last year even as he battled small cell lung cancer.

Many spectators spent the minutes before the game lining up to get their photos taken flanking a Uecker statue in Section 422. Another statue outside the stadium honoring Uecker was decorated with a sign featuring his trademark home-run call: “Get up! Get up! Get out of here! Gone!” Other fans lined up Miller Lite beer cans at the base of the statue.

“He was the voice of our childhood summers,” said David Horton of Fitchburg, Wisconsin, who placed one of the beer cans at the base of the statue. “We had him on in the garage with our dads in the back yards. He was just a staple. We just wanted to pay our respects in a small way and show some love.”

This wasn’t the first time fans had placed Miller Lite cans at the base of that statue to pay tribute to Uecker. Many of them also had done so after Uecker’s death, even though the freezing temperatures assured the full beer cans wouldn’t stay that way for long.

“They said the beer cans started popping, and they thought it was Uecker doing it because he was thirsty, getting ready for opening day,” quipped Paul Stainbrook of Racine, Wisconsin.

The tributes continued around town.

Kopp's, a local burger restaurant known for its frozen custard, offered a special "Mr. Baseball" flavor for Monday's home opener. It included beer nuts, chocolate-covered peanuts and a splash of Miller Lite. Kopp's donated 20% of the custard sales to the Make-a-Wish Foundation, in honor of Uecker's career batting average of .200.

Milwaukee loved Uecker because of what he meant to the city. He stayed true to his hometown and continued working Brewers games even as his star rose from his Miller Lite commercials, his chats with Johnny Carson and his featured roles in the movie "Major League" and TV's "Mr. Belvedere."

“There’s nobody who was more loyal or genuine,” Attanasio said.

He also was beloved by players and made regular pregame appearances in the Brewers' locker room. Milwaukee's players loved him so much that manager Pat Murphy took time out from the Brewers' division-clinching celebration last season to recognize Uecker so that the team could give him an ovation.

When that season ended with a heartbreaking loss in the NL Wild Card Series, Uecker walked into a silent locker room and comforted players such as Devin Williams, who had given up a two-run, ninth-inning lead. Yelich said the toughest part of the night was speaking to Uecker afterward and knowing how badly the longtime broadcaster wanted to see the Brewers win that elusive World Series title.

He would have been the ideal voice to help settle a team that just got outscored 36-14 while opening the season with three straight losses to the New York Yankees.

“Ueck just had a way to put things in perspective,” Murphy said. “He had been through so much. He knew he had. So he could calm you down. He could put you in the right frame of mind. He could joke about it. He had a beautiful way about him.”

But as Yelich noted, Uecker’s spirit will remain here long after his voice isn’t heard on Brewers broadcasts anymore. That thought provided comfort to fans such as Heather Floyd-Gabrysiak of West Allis, Wisconsin, who made sure to arrive for Monday’s game wearing a Brewers jersey with Uecker’s name on the back.

“He’s always going to be here,” Floyd-Gabrysiak said. “Even if he’s not here, you’ll still feel him here. He’ll still be a part of it always.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.