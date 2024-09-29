Milroe-to-Williams TD connection helps No. 4 Alabama beat No. 2 Georgia 41-24 in DeBoer's SEC opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — (AP) — Ryan Williams caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe with 2:18 left and No. 4 Alabama beat No. 2 Georgia 41-34 on Saturday night in a wild Southeastern Conference debut for Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer.

Then, Alabama's other freshman sporting a No. 2 jersey, defensive back Zabien Brown, intercepted a Carson Beck's pass in the end zone to secure the victory.

The dynamic 17-year-old Williams turned back to grab the ball in tight coverage, did a quick pivot and sprinted down the right sideline. Milroe then hit Germie Bernard for the two-point conversion for the Tide (4-0, 1-0).

The long TD pass came one play and 13 seconds after Carson Beck's 67-yard bomb to Dillon Bell gave the Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1) their first lead of the game.

It was DeBoer's introduction to a captivating rivalry of SEC powers that added another memorable chapter, even without Nick Saban prowling one sideline.

A rematch of last season's SEC Championship Game, also won by Alabama, turned into a scintillating quarterback duel.

Milroe completed 27 of 33 passes for 374 yards with two touchdowns and an interception that bounced off the receiver. He also ran for 117 yards and a pair of TDs. Williams had six catches for 177 yards.

Beck was 27 of 50 passing for 439 yards with three touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions in the first multi-interception game of his career but put on a show in the second half.

The Bulldogs scored three touchdowns over the final 9:46. Alabama got the only one it needed.

Milroe led Alabama to touchdowns on its first four drives against a defense that stood as the only one in FBS not to allow one coming into the game.

The Bulldogs were down 28-0 a few minutes into the second quarter, their streaks of 42 consecutive regular-season victories and 28 straight regular-season SEC wins seemingly all but over by halftime.

Then Beck brought them back.

The takeaway

Georgia: Has looked vulnerable for a program that has won two of the last three national titles in the last two games, including a 13-12 victory over Kentucky. But the Bulldogs showed they haven't gone anywhere with the dominant second half.

Alabama: The Tide have so far shown no signs of slippage under DeBoer, especially offensively, rolling on the road against Wisconsin and surviving at home against their recent SEC nemesis.

Poll implications

Alabama will jump at least one spot in the AP poll. The Bulldogs' second-half play probably means they won't fall far.

Up next

Alabama: At Vanderbilt on Saturday in its first SEC road game.

Georgia: Hosts struggling longtime rival Auburn on Saturday.

