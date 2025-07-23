Miami Dolphins' Bayron Matos airlifted to hospital after training camp injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos suffered an undisclosed injury at the end of Wednesday's practice and was flown to a hospital on a helicopter for evaluation.

The injury happened in the final minutes of Day 1 of the Dolphins' training camp. Matos, a second-year offensive tackle, was airlifted in stable condition, the team said.

The Dolphins did not release information on the injury.

Matos, 24, played college at South Florida.

