Messi's favorite goal, a header for Barcelona in 2009 Champions League final, to become work of art

Lionel Messi has revealed his favorite goal, and it wasn't one of the hundreds he has scored with his legendary left foot.

It was a header — one that sealed Barcelona's 2009 Champions League final win over Manchester United.

The Inter Miami star, World Cup champion for Argentina and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner made the announcement on Thursday, saying that goal from 16 years ago stands above the many he has logged for club and country over his unparalleled career.

“I’ve scored many goals that might have been even more beautiful and valuable — also because of their importance — but the header in the Champions League final against Manchester United has always been my favorite,” Messi said.

Messi had plenty of options to choose from: He’s scored more than 800 goals for Argentina, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami.

The reason that he picked one to stand out is for charity. A depiction of that goal is being turned into a work of art, one that will be auctioned off to raise money for various causes. Messi and the artist, Refik Anadol, will both sign the art piece, which will be unveiled by auction house Christie’s on June 11.

There will be a public exhibition period, along with an auction from July 15-22. A statement from Inter Miami on Thursday said that people within Christie's “suggest this one-of-a-kind work has all the makings of a record-breaking sale.”

“Leo Messi’s goal is more than a defining moment in sport — it is a complex expression of human intent, memory, and motion," Anadol said. “By integrating biosensing technologies and advanced AI systems trained on data from that singular event, we are exploring a new frontier in AI art — one in which data becomes emotion, and memory becomes form.”

The goal put Barcelona up 2-0 in the 70th minute, and that was the final score of the match. It was like few others in Messi's career.

Barcelona's Xavi Hernández came down the right side of the field and lofted a chip into the penalty box. Messi — not known for headers — leaped to reach the ball that was estimated to be nearly 9 feet (2.70 meters) in the air, redirecting it with his head past Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van de Sar.

Messi tumbled to the ground, losing one of his cleats in the process. He picked up the shoe and took off in celebration.

“I already knew how special Refik Anadol’s work is, and after we had the chance to meet in Miami, it’s going to be exciting to see how he can transform a goal — a moment in sports — into a unique piece of art, like the ones he creates,” Messi said.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit multiple nonprofits, the team said, including the Inter Miami CF Foundation’s global partnership with UNICEF.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.