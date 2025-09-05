McIlroy shoots 66 and powers into contention at Irish Open. Lagergren leads after a 62

STRAFFAN, Ireland — (AP) — Rory McIlroy hit a bogey-free 6-under 66 to move into contention after the second round of the Irish Open, where Joakim Lagergren of Sweden leads after a 62 on Friday.

McIlroy jumped into a share of third place after making six birdies at The K Club, two of them coming at the last two holes to thrill the deep galleries following their Northern Irishman on his homecoming.

“Amazing — the whole day,” McIlroy said. “Even just walking to the range for the warmup today, the support is absolutely incredible. I’m looking forward to playing in that atmosphere for the next couple of days as well.”

The world No. 2 will have to reel in Lagergren, who led on 12-under par after 36 holes, and Adrien Saddier of France, who added a 66 to an opening 67 and was one stroke back.

The 33-year-old Lagergren has history at The K Club. Last year, when playing the Irish Challenge here on the adjoining Palmer South Course, he shot a course-record 63 and then holed out from a bunker to make eagle on the 72nd hole and earn a one-stroke victory.

“Ireland is treating me well,” Lagergren said.

McIlroy was tied on 7 under with Thorbjorn Olesen (71), Daniel Hillier (66) and Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (65).

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.